Warriors' Brandin Podziemski Shares Heartbroken Reaction to Valkyries Move
The Golden State Valkyries have had one of the most electric home atmospheres in the WNBA this season. While the franchise is in its inaugural campaign, Golden State already has a strong fanbase.
A lot of the Valkyries support has come from Golden State Warriors players. Brandin Podziemski has been one of the most featured NBA stars in attendance at Chase Center to watch the Valkyries play.
On Monday, the Valkyries made several roster moves. Among them was the decision to release Julie Vanloo, who was set to return from her championship run with Belgium at 2025 EuroBasket.
Vanloo took to Instagram with a long post following her release.
“Two days ago, I became a European Champion,” her post began. “24 hours later, I was waived by the Valkyries. After traveling 18 hours back to the Bay, I missed the fan ceremony and the chance to share that special medal moment with my family and friends. I got back to San Fran as soon as I could. I left the party in the middle of the night after the game… To hear 1 hour upon arrival: we have to waive you.”
With over 90,000 likes and over 2,750 comments, Vanloo has received immense support from fans and several of her teammates. Her post included a thank you note to the organization, the fans, her teammates, and the entire Bay Area.
Among those who dropped a comment was Podziemski. The Warriors guard shared his heartbroken reaction to the news with a simple emoji.
“💔,” he commented.
Vanloo appeared in nine games for Golden State this season, averaging 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. She struggled from the field, making just 29.2% of her field goal attempts and 21.1% of her 3-point attempts.
She has 49 games of WNBA experience, having appeared in 40 games for the Washington Mystics last season in her rookie campaign.