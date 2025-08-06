Big Ten Announces New Hockey Tournament Format
The Big Ten Hockey Tournament will have a new format this season, going to a single-elimination format spread over two weekends, and doing away with the best-of-three series for the quarterfinals.
The tournament will determine the conference's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
The change will be implemented for the 2025-26 season. The regular season will wrap up with Thursday and Friday games March 5-6. All seven teams in the league will participate and be ranked 1-7. The regular-season champion will receive a bye into the semifinals.
The quarterfinals will be played on Wednesday, March 11, with teams seeded No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 hosting the No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds accordingly (2 vs 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5).
Semifinals will take place on Saturday, March 14. The No. 1 seed and the highest advancing seed from the quarterfinals will host the semifinals.
The championship game will be held the weekend of March 20-21, and hosted by the highest remaining seed.
The format has been tweaked a couple of times since the first Big Ten Hockey Tournament was held in 2014. Originally, all six league teams played at a championship site for a three-day, single elimination tournament, with the top two seeds earning a first-round bye. Wisconsin won the inaugural tournament with a 5-4 overtime win over Ohio State at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
In 2018, the tournament shifted to a three-weekend format with all games played at campus sites. The quarterfinals were best-of-three with the top seed receiving a first-round bye, but the semifinals and championship game were single elimination.
This past season, Michigan State won its second straight tournament title, 4-3 in double overtime over Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena.
The Big Ten also announced the following dates and host sites for 2025-26 Olympic sports championships and tournaments.
Sport, Dates, Host
Cross Country, Oct. 31, Michigan State
Field Hockey, Nov. 6-9, Indiana
Women’s Soccer, Oct. 30-Nov. 2; Nov. 6-9
First Round/Quarterfinals at Purdue
Semis/Final at Energizer Park (St. Louis, Mo.)
Men’s Soccer, Nov. 12-16, Semis/Final at No.1 Seed
Women’s Swimming and Diving, Feb. 18-21, Minnesota
Men’s Swimming and Diving, Feb. 25-28, Wisconsin
Indoor Track and Field, Feb. 27-28, Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Wrestling, March 7-8, Penn State
Women’s Gymnastics, March 20-21, Nebraska
Men’s Gymnastics, April 3-4, Nebraska
Women’s Lacrosse, April 22-26, Michigan
Women’s Tennis, April 23-26, Ohio State
Men’s Tennis, April 23-26, Libbey Park (Ojai, Calif.)
Women’s Golf, April 24-26, Oakmont CC (Glendale, Calif.)
Men’s Lacrosse, April 25, April 30-May 2
Round 1 at #3, #4 Seeds
Rutgers
Men’s Golf, May 1-3, Pumpkin Ridge CC (North Plains, Ore.)
Softball, May 6-9, Maryland
Outdoor Track and Field, May 15-17, Nebraska
Rowing, May 16-17, Indianapolis Rowing Center (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Baseball, May 19-24, Charles Schwab Field Omaha (Omaha, Neb.)