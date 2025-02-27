Dylan Harper And Teammates Share Favorite Memories Of NBA Legend
Rutgers has been playing in front of packed crowds all season long. Fans have flocked to Jersey Mike's Arena to watch standout freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey — and not just Rutgers fans.
On Sunday, NBA Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady was in attendance to watch the Scarlet Knights take on USC. It was a 95-85 win for Rutgers that saw Harper put on a show with 25 points and nine assists.
Following the victory, Harper and other members of the Scarlet Knights spoke on what it is like to play in front of McGrady.
"It is a blessing," Harper said. "Growing up watching all the greats saying my name and shouting me out. That is amazing. I just go out there, try to be my best, and I imagine I am going to just keep on working. Time will tell."
Head coach Steve Pikiell was asked along with his players about their favorite McGrady memories from his playing career. During his prime, McGrady was one of the top scorers in the league and still has a tremendous impact on the game today.
"I was just looking at him, I wanted to sub him in," Pikiell said. "He still looks like he can play, unbelievable size and shape, and I just admire a guy like him. He handled his pro career with class and dignity, and those are the things that I say, and just what a gentleman. So, those are the things, the dunks and this and that, but the guys are gentlemen, so really impressive person."
On Dec. 9, 2004, McGrady pulled off one of the most incredible feats in NBA history. With his team down eight, McGrady scored 13 points in the final 33 seconds of the game to lead the Houston Rockets past the San Antonio Spurs.
This is the memory that sticks with basketball fans to this day.
"The 13 points, 26 seconds," Harper said. "That’s unheard of. When we’re down 13 I be thinking that I could, but it's hard to do, so, that's just a great moment."
"Definitely what he said, I agree," guard Jamichael Davis said.
Bryce Dortch, who scored nine points on 4-for-4 shooting, made it a clean sweep.
"Like both of them said, 13 points for sure," Dortch said.
The Scarlet Knights have become an exciting show this season and many fans of the game have come out to Jersey Mike's Arena. This includes celebrites and NBA legends with McGrady being the most recent on the list.