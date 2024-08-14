2024 NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Richmond
Updated NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings
After the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Race 23 of 36 (3 races remaining until Playoffs).
Rank
Driver
Points
Diff
Wins
1
Kyle Larson
779
--
4
2
Tyler Reddick
774
-5
1
3
Chase Elliott
773
-6
1
4
Denny Hamlin
758
-21
3
5
Ryan Blaney
702
-77
2
6
Christopher Bell
701
-78
3
7
William Byron
678
-101
3
8
Martin Truex Jr.
662
-117
0
9
Brad Keselowski
636
-143
1
10
Alex Bowman
615
-164
1
11
Ty Gibbs
602
-177
0
12
Bubba Wallace
587
-192
0
13
Chris Buescher
584
-195
0
14
Ross Chastain
584
-195
0
15
Joey Logano
557
-222
1
16
Daniel Suarez
497
-282
1
17
Chase Briscoe
485
-294
0
18
Kyle Busch
465
-314
0
19
Todd Gilliland
454
-325
0
20
Austin Cindric
451
-328
1
21
Michael McDowell
431
-348
0
22
Carson Hocevar#
414
-365
0
23
Josh Berry#
412
-367
0
24
Noah Gragson
400
-379
0
25
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
376
-403
0
26
Austin Dillon
344
-435
1
27
Ryan Preece
341
-438
0
28
Erik Jones
337
-442
0
29
Justin Haley
329
-450
0
30
Corey LaJoie
327
-452
0
31
Daniel Hemric
323
-456
0
32
John Hunter Nemechek
313
-466
0
33
Zane Smith#
262
-517
0
34
Harrison Burton
243
-536
0
35
Kaz Grala
166
-613
0
36
Cody Ware
47
-732
0
37
Joey Hand
43
-736
0
38
Jimmie Johnson
39
-740
0
39
Derek Kraus
32
-747
0
40
David Ragan
17
-762
0
41
Kamui Kobayashi
8
-771
0
42
Will Brown
6
-773
0
43
Cam Waters
2
-777
0
44
AJ Allmendinger(i)
0
-779
0
45
Anthony Alfredo(i)
0
-779
0
46
Justin Allgaier(i)
0
-779
0
47
Ty Dillon(i)
0
-779
0
48
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
0
-779
0
49
Corey Heim(i)
0
-779
0
50
BJ McLeod(i)
0
-779
0
51
Riley Herbst(i)
0
-779
0
52
Josh Williams(i)
0
-779
0
53
Josh Bilicki(i)
0
-779
0
54
Austin Hill(i)
0
-779
0
55
JJ Yeley(i)
0
-779
0
56
Parker Retzlaff(i)
0
-779
0
57
Timmy Hill(i)
0
-779
0
58
David Starr(i)
0
-779
0
59
Chad Finchum(i)
0
-779
0