2024 NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Richmond

Aug 11, 2024; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillion (3) celebrates winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Aug 11, 2024; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillion (3) celebrates winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Photo Credit / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Updated NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings

After the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Race 23 of 36 (3 races remaining until Playoffs).

Rank

Driver

Points

Diff

Wins

1

Kyle Larson

779

--

4

2

Tyler Reddick

774

-5

1

3

Chase Elliott

773

-6

1

4

Denny Hamlin

758

-21

3

5

Ryan Blaney

702

-77

2

6

Christopher Bell

701

-78

3

7

William Byron

678

-101

3

8

Martin Truex Jr.

662

-117

0

9

Brad Keselowski

636

-143

1

10

Alex Bowman

615

-164

1

11

Ty Gibbs

602

-177

0

12

Bubba Wallace

587

-192

0

13

Chris Buescher

584

-195

0

14

Ross Chastain

584

-195

0

15

Joey Logano

557

-222

1

16

Daniel Suarez

497

-282

1

17

Chase Briscoe

485

-294

0

18

Kyle Busch

465

-314

0

19

Todd Gilliland

454

-325

0

20

Austin Cindric

451

-328

1

21

Michael McDowell

431

-348

0

22

Carson Hocevar#

414

-365

0

23

Josh Berry#

412

-367

0

24

Noah Gragson

400

-379

0

25

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

376

-403

0

26

Austin Dillon

344

-435

1

27

Ryan Preece

341

-438

0

28

Erik Jones

337

-442

0

29

Justin Haley

329

-450

0

30

Corey LaJoie

327

-452

0

31

Daniel Hemric

323

-456

0

32

John Hunter Nemechek

313

-466

0

33

Zane Smith#

262

-517

0

34

Harrison Burton

243

-536

0

35

Kaz Grala

166

-613

0

36

Cody Ware

47

-732

0

37

Joey Hand

43

-736

0

38

Jimmie Johnson

39

-740

0

39

Derek Kraus

32

-747

0

40

David Ragan

17

-762

0

41

Kamui Kobayashi

8

-771

0

42

Will Brown

6

-773

0

43

Cam Waters

2

-777

0

44

AJ Allmendinger(i)

0

-779

0

45

Anthony Alfredo(i)

0

-779

0

46

Justin Allgaier(i)

0

-779

0

47

Ty Dillon(i)

0

-779

0

48

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

0

-779

0

49

Corey Heim(i)

0

-779

0

50

BJ McLeod(i)

0

-779

0

51

Riley Herbst(i)

0

-779

0

52

Josh Williams(i)

0

-779

0

53

Josh Bilicki(i)

0

-779

0

54

Austin Hill(i)

0

-779

0

55

JJ Yeley(i)

0

-779

0

56

Parker Retzlaff(i)

0

-779

0

57

Timmy Hill(i)

0

-779

0

58

David Starr(i)

0

-779

0

59

Chad Finchum(i)

0

-779

0

Published |Modified
