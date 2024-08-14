Wood Brothers Racing
Wood Brothers Racing Team Information
Car No.
Driver
Manufacturer
21
Harrison Burton
Ford
The Wood Brothers Racing team was founded in 1950, joined the NASCAR Cup Series in 1953, and has become one of the most storied organizations in the history of NASCAR. To date, the race team has amassed 99 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series.
While the team was not awarded a team charter in 2016, due to WBR dropping to a part-time schedule for several seasons while emphasizing better overall performance with a smaller race schedule, the team eventually acquired a team charter for its No. 21 car through a lease of the No. 32 Go FAS Racing team charter in 2017.
Wood Brothers Racing would again utilize the original No. 32 Go FAS Racing team charter from 2018 to 2020 through a partnership between the two race teams, and Wood Brothers Racing would eventually purchase the charter out-right heading into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Among the drivers that have reached victory lane for the Wood Brothers Racing team are Glen Wood, Speedy Thompson, Tiny Lund, Marvin Panch, Dan Gurney, A.J. Foyt, Curtis Turner, Cale Yarborough, Donnie Allison, David Pearson, Neil Bonnett, Buddy Baker, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett, Morgan Shepherd, Elliott Sadler, Trevor Bayne, and Ryan Blaney.
Pearson, nicknamed the Silver Fox, was named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2011. The legendary racer scored 43 of his 105 career NASCAR Cup Series wins in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing entry.
Harrison Burton, the son of former NASCAR Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton, took over the reigns of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang full-time at the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
On July 3, 2024, the Wood Brothers Racing team announced the acquisition of Josh Berry, who will take over the driving duties of the No. 21 machine on a multi-year driving contract beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.