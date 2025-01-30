Chicago White Sox Prospect George Wolkow Aiming For MLB Debut By Age 21
The Chicago White Sox had a handful of burgeoning young stars show up to SoxFest Live last week, but one of them wasn't even old enough to buy a drink.
Left-handed pitchers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith — both 21 years old — have garnered plenty of praise since the White Sox selected them in the first rounds of the 2022 and 2024 MLB drafts, respectively. Catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery came over in the Garrett Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox, immediately placing the 22-year-old and 21-year-old in the spotlight.
Outfielder George Wolkow also got a chance to shine at the Ramova Theatre in Chicago, despite being just 19 years old.
"I really like being here today, being the youngest guy here," Wolkow said, per MLB.com's Scott Merkin. "I wear that chip on my shoulder with pride, I love it."
Wolkow, a local product from Downers Grove, Ill., scored a $1 million signing bonus after the White Sox picked him in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He went through his first full professional season in 2024, batting .257 with 13 home runs, 18 doubles, 56 RBI, nine stolen bases, an .808 OPS across 91 games in Rookie Ball and Single-A.
At his current pace, there is a chance that Wolkow surges through Chicago's farm system and becomes a big league starter by his age 21 season in 2027.
"That would be pretty cool, and I have a lot of work to do, but I’m going to put the work in and try to make that happen,” Wolkow said. "I want to debut as young as possible. I want to play as long as possible."
The 6-foot-7 slugger was ranked as the White Sox's No. 9 prospect at the end of 2024, and he figures to shoot up the board once Schultz, Teel and others graduate in short order.
